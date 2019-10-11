‘You Can’t Take That Away From Us’ UMHB’s Adams Weighs in on NCAA Punishment

BELTON, Texas — UMHB Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg was emotional on Thursday issuing an apology for committing an NCAA violation that caused the NCAA to vacate wins from the 2016 and 2017 season, including the 2016 National Title.

According to the UMHB Press release, The case involved the provision of local transportation by coaching staff and centered around the loan of Fredenburg’s 2006 Subaru to one student-athlete prior to and during the 2016 season and again during the 2017 season. These actions violated NCAA rules, including impermissible benefits, and head coach responsibility.

Former defensive tackle Haston Adams who was on those teams feels like the punishment did not fit the crime for his former head coach.

“I just kind of felt bad for him,” Adams said. “He’s up there doing the right things and said the right things, followed all the rule up until that point, so I feel like the punishment was a little bit hard on him. Knowing those wins will be taken away from him, and how much he cares for the kids and the coaches I know it really hurts him.”

When asked if the vacated records in the record books could take away what this team accomplished those seasons he said absolutely not.

“Yeah I don’t think it can be taken away,” he said. “The bond we built that year the ups and downs we went through the year before booted out by Linfield in the second round and losing to them again the year after that and finally kicking the door down and making it through you can’t take that away from us.”

UMHB is appealing the decision.