UMHB’s Mark Morefield Shares Insight on Upcoming Basketball Season

WACO, TX – There will not be sports this fall at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, after the American Southwest Conference delayed them until the spring. This leaves winter coaches with a lot of questions, if the pandemic will impact their season. However, comparing football to basketball with COVID-19 testing, it is like apples and oranges, with the number of players and team personnel.

“I think there’s a lot of different dynamics to the fall sports being cancelled,” Mark Morefield said. “I think a lot of it has to do with testing, I think a lot of it has to do with precautions, I think a lot of colleges are looking at what pro sports are doing.”

As for basketball, Mark Morefield has an inkling, that there will be a season.

“I’ve been involved with a couple town hall meetings with other college basketball coaches,” Mark Morefield said. “And I think to all indications we’re gonna play, when are we gonna play, I don’t know when we are gonna play, is it gonna be sometime in November, is it gonna be sometime after January, but I think the biggest thing is, all indications are we’re gonna have a National Tournament.”