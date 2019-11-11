UMHB’s Tevin Jones Named Conference Player of The Week

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football player Tevin Jones has been honored by the American Southwest Conference for his performance in the Cru’s 41-3 victory over Texas Lutheran University Saturday in Belton. This is the the third ASC Player of the Week honor for Jones in the 2019 season.

Jones, a senior linebacker from Belton High School, was named ASC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Jones set a new UMHB single-game record with 21 total tackles on Saturday. He broke his own school record set two weeks ago in a victory over Hardin-Simmons. Jones also added 2.0 tackles for loss and had 10 solo tackles on the day. Jones led a Cru defense that intercepted three passes, recorded four sacks and held the Bulldogs out of the end zone. This is the sixth ASC Player of the Week honor of Jones’ career.

The Cru is now 9-0 overall and 8-0 in ASC play following the win over Texas Lutheran. UMHB also clinched a postseason berth and at least a share of the conference title by beating the Bulldogs. The Cru will close out the regular season with a noon kickoff at Sul Ross State (3-6, 3-5 ASC) Saturday in Alpine.