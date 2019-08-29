US Open Glance: Gauff gets night match, and maybe Osaka next

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Anastasia Potapova, of Russia, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Coco Gauff has a match under the lights — and a potential showdown with the defending U.S. Open champion if she wins it. The 15-year-old American plays Timea Babos in the leadoff match of the evening session in Louis Armstrong Stadium, where she pulled out a three-set victory in the first round. That win over Anastasia Potapova came with the kind of comeback that propelled Gauff to the fourth round at Wimbledon in July. If she beats Babos — who pairs with Kristina Mladenovic on the top-seeded women’s doubles team in Flushing Meadows — Gauff could next face Naomi Osaka in the third round. The top-ranked Osaka meets Magda Linette in the afternoon on Armstrong. The schedule also includes past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, reigning Wimbledon champ Simona Halep, and some matches that were postponed a day by Wednesday’s rain.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Showers. High of 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s second round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1; No. 3 Roger Federer beat Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; No. 7 Kei Nishikori beat Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7; Dominik Koepfer beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Women’s second round: No. 2 Ash Barty beat Lauren Davis 6-2, 7-6 (2); No. 3 Karolina Pliskova beat Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1, 6-4; No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4; No. 8 Serena Williams beat Caty McNally 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; No. 10 Madison Keys beat Zhu Lin 6-4, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 — Number of times Roger Federer has dropped the first set in both of the first two rounds during his 19 U.S. Open appearances, having done it this week.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Definitely was one of the nicest, I would say, crowds that I played. Of course they were against me, but I just tried to accept this and tried to actually turn it the other way to try to say to myself that, you know, ‘They’re cheering, but they’re cheering for me,’ which actually was not true.” — Elina Svitolina, on playing Venus Williams at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports