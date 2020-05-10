Veteran’s Work Ethic Rubs off on Young Baylor Bears

WACO, TX – Even though COVID-19 has made it difficult for new head coaches to get to know their players, Dave Aranda has stayed very connected. The former LSU national champion is confident the team will have success, since the veteran’s work ethic naturally rubs off on young players.

“It’s inviting to a lot of the younger players,” Dave Aranda said. “When you’re at that stage of being a team, you’re close, and so to get those guys back on campus, to take that next step together, I’m confident that we’ll all be moving in the right direction.”