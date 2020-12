DALLAS, Texas (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says Vickie Johnson has agreed in principle to be the next coach of the Dallas Wings.

Johnson has been an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces after serving as the team’s head coach for the franchise’s final season in San Antonio in 2017.

Johnson would be the WNBA’s only current Black female head coach. The former WNBA All-Star replaces Brian Agler, who was fired by the Wings in October after the team missed the playoffs.