Voice of Baylor Bears Calls Madden Football Championship

WACO, TX – Yesterday, John Morris was on the call for Baylor’s Madden Championship, in the Big 12 Summer Challenge Tournament, put on by Learfield IMG College. Baylor students played against one another, to see who would represent Baylor in the Big 12 tournament this weekend.

“Never in my life did I think I’d be excited about an EA sports Madden game,” John Morris said. “But I was kind of excited, it was something to do, it was close to play-by-play as we’ve had in a long time, the last game I did was Baylor’s last basketball game of the regular season, it was about March 7th at West Virginia.”

Abu Kamara won Baylor’s Madden Championship against Obim Okeke. Baylor will face Oklahoma State University on Saturday, and John Morris will be sharing play-by-play duties. Big 12 now on ESPN+ will be airing the games this weekend.