Waco Connally Rolling Into Regionals

WACO, TX – The Waco Connally Cadets are heading to the Regional Playoff Round, after beating Spring Hill on Friday 54-14. Running back Jay’Veon Sunday and quarterback Kavian Gaither ran all over Spring Hill, just like they’ve done all season.

“I think it’s our line,” Jay’Veon Sunday said. “Our o-line just always has a good push for me and K.J. to run through holes.”

“Pretty special isn’t it,” Shane Anderson said. “Both of those kids are great football players, you talk about those two, but you’ve got to give credit where credit is due, and that’s to those guys up front.”