Waco High athletes sign letters of intent after uncertain year

WACO, Texas: Waco High School celebrated two senior athletes Tuesday signing their letters of intent to further their track and field careers.

Khloe Turnbull committed to newly christened Division I program Tarleton State as a hurdler while Jayl-Len Laster committed to Southwest Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.

The athletes credit their success to years of hard work, the most recent ones under second year head coach and former Baylor football standout Tevin Reese. They feel especially grateful after having their junior season, one notorious for attracting college scouts, cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was more mentally tough than I’d say physically, you kind of feel like [your career is] over,” Turnbull said. “I guess it kind of worked out with COVID, it kind of made the feeling feel a little bit better, you know, everything is off my shoulders.”

Laster also plans to play football at SOGU.

They will graduate from Waco High June 11.