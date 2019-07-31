Waco ISD Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds reliever Amir Garrett rushed the Pirates' dugout and threw punches in the ninth inning, starting a brawl prolonged by Cincinnati outfielder Yasiel Puig, and Pittsburgh ended its longest losing streak in eight years with a rough-and-tumble 11-4 victory Tuesday night.

Reds manager David Bell faces a suspension after running onto the field to join the fracas after being ejected an inning earlier. He was put in a headlock by Pirates hitting coach Rick Eckstein, got himself out, and shouted at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. In all, five Reds were ejected.