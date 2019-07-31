Waco ISD Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees

WACO ISD Press Release:

Waco, TX – July 30, 2019.  The Waco ISD Athletic Department is pleased to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The four newest members to be enshrined into this select group are:

Walter Napier – Football (Posthumous)

  • J. Moore High class of 1951
  • Paul Quinn College

Bill Matyastik – Tennis

  • University High class of 1972
  • Trinity University

Tim Spehr – Baseball

  • Richfield High class of 1984
  • McLennan Community College
  • Arizona State University

Margin Hooks – Football

  • Waco High class of 1996
  • Brigham Young University

Induction ceremony will take place at halftime of the Waco High vs University High football game, August 30, 2019 at Waco ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

