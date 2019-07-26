Waco ISD Announces New Head Coaching Assignments

WACO ISD Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Waco ISD athletics recently announced new head coaches who will be taking the helm of three varsity level programs. Ricardo Felix will lead the University High School boys basketball program. At Waco High, Jesus Anaya will serve as head coach for girls soccer, and Manuel Ordones will run the softball program.

Felix and Ordones are familiar faces to Waco ISD, both having worked in other roles within the district’s athletics program prior to the head coach announcements.

“Waco ISD is excited to bring in both new and familiar faces to these head coaching positions,” Johnny Tusa, Waco ISD’s director of athletics stated. “Each of these coaches brings experience marked by success and a unique perspective to their sport. I’m confident they will grow and strengthen each of their respective programs.”

Felix has served as a first assistant and junior varsity coach of the boys basketball program at University High since 2010. The head coach position was left vacant following Rodney Smith’s transition to head varsity football coach in 2017, with Tarl Lloyd, Jr. stepping in as head coach for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. The varsity program compiled an overall record of 184-98 during Felix’s nine years as assistant coach at University, including five district championships and seven playoff berths.

Ordones has previously been as an assistant coach for Waco High softball, baseball coach at Connally High School, and the head coach for the softball program at McLennan Community College. During his 15 years at MCC, Ordones compiled an overall record of 585-280 and led the team to two conference championships and four trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national tournament.

Anaya comes to Waco High most recently from Kerrville ISD where he was the junior varsity and assistant varsity coach for the Lady Antlers soccer teams at Tivy High School since December 2015. The team experienced its best season with the highest number of wins in school history during the 2018-2019 season. In addition to his coaching responsibilities at Tivy, Anaya also taught English for Speakers of Other Languages I/II and Reading I/II.

Dr. Hazel Rowe, interim superintendent for the district, remarked, “Much of the strength of public education is providing a whole, comprehensive education – combining academics, fine arts, athletics and other extra-curricular programs into a well-rounded experience for our children. I’m proud that our district continues to provide such experiences for our students, and these new head coaches will be an outstanding asset to their campuses and athletes.”

The 2019-2020 boys basketball regular season will kick-off in early November, with girls soccer following later in the fall semester and softball in early 2020.