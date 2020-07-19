Waco’s 6-Man Football Tournament

WACO, TX – Parkview Christian hosted a 6-man football tournament on Saturday, and two Central Texas teams squared off in the second pool play game. Vanguard faced Temple Holy Trinity, and the Vikings beat the Celtics 34-32. Vanguard junior, Dalton Latham, is thrilled to be playing tight end this season, after starting at center last year.

“It’s a lot more fun,” Dalton Latham said. “I’ve always loved receiving so it’s a cool adjustment for me, so I’m excited for the, hopefully, regular season to come back, and I’m grateful to be out here.”

