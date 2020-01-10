Watch All 12 Courtside, insider coverage of this week in Big 12 basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR) — Welcome to the tip-off edition of All 12 Courtside, comprehensive coverage from the Nexstar Nation of Big 12 basketball, one of the nation’s premiere and most competitive leagues.

Our live coverage starts at 7:30 CST (8:30 EST). Use the video player above to watch. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.

Coming from the home of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, watch from now until the end of the season for whiparound coverage and analysis featuring all Big 12 schools as they vie for conference supremacy and a chance to hoist a trophy at the Sprint Center in March.

This week our conference correspondents recap the first week of league play, look ahead to a Top-4 Saturday showdown in Lawrence between the Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks, and report from Austin where the Texas Longhorns may be facing a must-win game after starting conference play 0-2. We’ll also show you what’s behind this season’s resurgence for West Virginia who plays Texas Tech this week.

Check back shortly after the show for a replay.