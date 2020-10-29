WATCH: It could be a scary Halloween for some SEC teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast are here to preview another exciting weekend of SEC football on Southeastern Stream Live!

It could be a scary Halloween for Mississippi State as they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the high-powered Alabama offense this Saturday. But the Tide will be missing Jaylen Waddle for the rest of the season. The Tide will look to John Metchie III and Slade Bolden to try and replace the explosive Waddle.

Georgia hits the road after their bye week to take on Kentucky in Lexington. The Bulldogs look to rebound after losing in Tuscaloosa two weeks ago.

Get to Know: Coach O

LSU’s Ed Orgeron has a National Championship like many other coaches in college football, but outside of that, he’s as original as they come.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla and correspondents from across the SEC each Thursday this college football season at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

Fan Photos

And don’t forget to send us your fan photos at pix@wkrn.com, or submitting them in the box below. We’ll pick a fan every week and feature you on Southeastern Stream Live! So show us how you are cheering on your team this season, whether it is on the road or from your own home setup!

Be sure to send your name and the favorite thing about your team.