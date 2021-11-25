January 01 2022 12:00 am

West Trojans ready to take one step closer to a state title

WEST, TX — The West Trojans have already had an incredibly successful season, with a 12-0 record heading into their third round matchup against Malakoff.

The Trojans have bigger aspirations though, with goals that they set not after a win, but after a loss in the playoffs last season.

“You know, I think the biggest thing is they’re motivated from the loss that we had last year, we felt like that second round playoff game against Mt. Vernon, we probably should have won it,” said head coach David Woodard. “They’ve got a they’ve got a goal in mind and they’re working their tails off to do anything they can to accomplish it.”

