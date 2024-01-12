KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs’ home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins is trending toward being one of the coldest games in NFL history.

If Saturday’s current forecast holds true, it could be among the lowest temperatures the Chiefs and Dolphins franchises have ever had to kick off a game in.

A 6-degree kickoff temperature would sneak the game among some of the coldest NFL games of all time, but it wouldn’t take the top spot.

Here are the coldest NFL games ever played, according to Pro Football Reference:

Date Game Temperature/Wind Chill at Kickoff Result Dec. 31, 1967 NFL Championship: Dallas at Green Bay (Ice Bowl) -13°/-23° Packers 21, Cowboys 17 Jan. 10, 1982 AFC Title: San Diego at Cincinnati (Freezer Bowl) -9°/-32° Bengals 27, Chargers 7 Jan. 10 2016 NFL Wildcard: Seattle at Minnesota -6°/-25° Seahawks 10, Vikings 9 Jan. 20, 2008 NFC Title: New York Giants at Green Bay -1°/-23° NY Giants 23, Packers 20

You have to go back to the final regular season game of 1983 for the coldest kickoff temperature in Chiefs history.

According to Pro Football Reference, Kansas City began a game against the Denver Broncos in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 degree. The Chiefs won the contest 48-17 in -19 degree wind chill.

Coincidentally, the Dolphins’ coldest game ever was in Kansas City against the Chiefs in 2008 when they kicked off in 10 degrees. The Dolphins beat the Chiefs 38-31 on the road in that December 21 game in -12 degree wind chill from 20 mph winds.

According to the forecast, there’s a high of 9 degrees during the day and a low of -4 degrees for Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., when 6 degrees with 10-15 mph winds and a -12 wind chill is expected.

If you’re headed to Saturday’s game, make sure you’re prepared.

Dr. Kevin O’Rourke with University Health in Kansas City offered these tips for fans headed to any game with hazardously low temperatures:

Wear layers

Keep all your skin covered

Hand/feet warmers help

Don’t drink too much alcohol

“It can be as simple as getting out of the elements and finding a warm place to go at Arrowhead,” he said.

He said medical professionals’ biggest concern for fans at the Wild Card game is mental wellbeing. If someone seems confused or disoriented, get help.

“If you warm up your friend and they’re still confused and they’re not making sense, they may need more active measures like coming to the hospital and letting us do some of the things we do here to warm you up,” O’Rourke said.