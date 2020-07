WACO, TX – Heading into the All-Star Break last year, the Rangers were one of the best teams in baseball. In order to get back to that point on the shortened season, there’s a lot that goes into Chris Woodward’s process of finalizing the roster.

“We think all the way through to September really,” Chris Woodward said. “A 28 man roster is a lot different than a 30 man roster, do we keep 15 each the first time around, and then where do we go from there when we get to 28.”