WVU Anticipates Physical Game From Baylor’s Defense

WACO, TX – The Bears head to Morgantown this weekend to face West Virginia, who is coming off a 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State. Baylor enters the matchup fresh off a blowout win over Kansas, where their defense gave up just 14 points.

Last year was a 17-14 slugfest between these two teams, where Baylor had to block a field goal late in the game, to seal the victory. While Neal Brown and the Mountaineers have plenty of respect for Baylor’s offense, they know how tough this Baylor defense can be.

“Baylor was impressive week one versus Kansas, they really dominated that game,” Neal Brown said. “A lot of respect for Coach Aranda, I think one of the top defensive minds in all of college football, he’s put together a great staff. Ron Roberts their defensive coordinator, really successful head coach.”