WVU vs. No. 12 Baylor Football Preview From McLane Stadium

WACO, TX – The last time West Virginia played at McLane Stadium, was in 2017, when Charlie Brewer was a freshman. Brewer entered the game with a few seconds left in the third quarter, and led the Bears to scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter, almost sending the game into overtime, but failed to execute the 2 point conversion.

The Bears have some of the same pieces from that game, but they’re a completely different team, as they’re in the drivers seat of the Big 12, after Oklahoma lost to Kansas State last weekend.

“People keep asking me what’s it feel like to be 7-0,” Matt Rhule said. “Well I’d really like to be 8-0 and not 7-1, you know what I’m saying, that’s literally how I said it to the players, you like being 7-0, you like having 7 wins, how would you like to be 7-1, you wouldn’t like it, okay so to me, it’s just about this week.”