WACO, TX – The Bears face West Virginia on Thursday night at McLane Stadium, with first year head coach, Neal Brown, looking to improve on their 1-3 conference record. When it comes to being familiar with Charlie Brewer and the Bears, Brown is as prepared as they come, since he’s known Brewer for years.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Neal Brown said. “I’ve tracked him since he was young, going back to probably elementary school.”