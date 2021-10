WACO, TX — It was another week and another Big 12 honor for Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley, as she was named the Big 12 Volleyball Offensive Player of the week on Tuesday.

Against Kansas, Pressley had a conference best 49 kills, with a hitting percentage of .420 and also added 17 digs as the Bears swept the Jayhawks.

This honor marks a conference record 21st weekly award for the senior outside hitter, with 16 of them being an offensive player of the week award.