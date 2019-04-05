Young Spartans’ enthusiasm feeds team leaders

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WOOD) — When Michigan State eliminated Duke from the NCAA Tournament, it knocked out the last team with one-and-done talent.

The Final Four is filled with players who have developed during their time with their chosen schools like Texas Tech sophomore Jarrett Culver, the Big Twelve player of the year, and Cassius Winston, who in his junior year with Michigan State was named a first team All-American.

“He’s been playing so consistent all year,” his teammate Matt McQuaid said. “He does so much for this team, from assists to scoring to leading, and bringing energy on the court. The way he can control games is crazy.”

While Winston eats up big minutes, freshmen like Foster Loyer and Marcus Bingham, a Grand Rapids Catholic Central product, wait their turn. Neither was used to riding the bench when they arrived at Michigan State.

“‘It’s a process’ is the saying everyone likes to use,” Loyer said. “But playing behind a great point guard like Cassius, all the awards and everything that he’s received, I know that is going to benefit me in the long run.”

But just because he hasn’t played, doesn’t mean Bingham hasn’t contributed. He dances to celebrate big shots or big wins, supporting his teammates.

“It’s big how much they love and care for it,” Winston said, “especially in the situation they’re in (where) maybe they could be out there more.”

“It don’t matter what I do, even if I’m up clapping, they’re feeding off that,” Bingham said.

He’ll be doing his part when Michigan State plays Texas Tech Saturday in the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Tipoff is scheduled for about 8:50 p.m. The game will air on CBS.