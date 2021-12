COLLEGE STATTION, TX — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is now on the move after he announced his intention to transfer on Monday.

Calzada played in 11 games this past season, throwing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also helped lead the Aggies to an upset win over Alabama.

Haynes King is expected to be back for A&M next season though, after the Aggies starter at the beginning of the season missed all but two games with a fractured leg.