Gov. Abbott signs Executive Order to protect oil and gas industry

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Gov. Greg Abbott voiced his support for oil and gas workers in Texas Thursday following a roundtable discussion with local experts.

The Governor signed an executive order during his venture West, that aims to bolster the energy sector, which has been hit by a supply glut, COVID-19, and some policies being put in place by the Biden Administration.

Specifically, the executive order allows various agencies across the state to challenge federal ‘overreach’ in relation to oil and gas.

“The men and women who work in the energy industry produce the affordable energy that powers our lives and they are vital t the Texas economy,” Abbott said Thursday. “Texas is a pro-energy state, and we will not sit idly by and allow the Biden administration or local governments to destroy jobs and raise energy costs for Texas families. My Executive Order will help ensure that the federal government cannot take away the livelihoods of Texans who work so hard to provide our state and our nation with the energy we need.”

The Executive order comes after President Joe Biden signed his own executive orders putting a 60-day hold on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. The President’s Executive Order falls in line with the climate change policy he ran on during the 2020 election cycle and reverses.

Abbott also vowed to veto any ‘Green New Deal’ type policy that comes to his desk from Texas lawmakers, while supporting legislation that enhances workforce development.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf said he supports the executive order and reiterates the importance of the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin and why it is vital to ensure it is protected from over-regulation.

“I appreciate Governor Abbot’s leadership here,” Landgraf said. “This order demonstrates the importance of oil and gas, and specifically, the significance of the work we do in the Permian Basin. In addition to all of the jobs, the industry creates, our roads, schools and nearly every other service provided by the state directly benefit from revenue generated by oil and gas production.”

The oil and gas industry suffered mightily during the tail end of 2020. Prices have since stabilized and are hovering around $50 per barrel.