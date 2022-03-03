Haley Fitzpatrick joined the Storm Team at Fox 44 KWKT in June of 2021. She is a St. Louis, Missouri native who recently graduated from Mississippi State University with her second bachelor’s degree in Professional Meteorology concentration in Broadcasting. She received her first bachelor’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University in Geography and Broadcasting in December of 2018.

Haley’s passion for weather developed at a young age when she and her dad would watch thunderstorms move throughout on the front porch.

Haley began her career in Columbus, Mississippi as the fill-in meteorologist before moving to Waco.