Gatesville (FOX 44/KWKT) — For years, the Boys and Girls Club has nurtured dreams and created a safe haven for children from all walks of life to come together to learn, grow and thrive. And the same is true here in Gatesville.

The club’s mission is to offer an exceptional experience empowering each young person who walks through the doors.

The resale shop is an integral part of the club helping them alleviate the burden of fundraising donations to the club have also been frequent.

“This last year we got a donation, a big donation, so we’ve been able to do some upkeep. So all of our good stuff comes from donations,” says Julie Hudson, Branch Director at the Boys and Girls Club.

Recently the club has renovated its playground and kitchen as well as purchase a couple of new bands

“In Gatesville. I feel like we’re really blessed with a community that has a giving heart,” Hudson says, “And so we charged the families $20 a year for their kids to come which is make sure that we include all children which is a big, big thing for us.”

the club is committed to ensuring all members stay on the path to high school graduation equipped with a plan for their future this summer. One of the team projects involved a version of a night at the museum on July 8 Preparing skits for each character they play.

The Boys and Girls Club aims to provide a first-class environment where success is accessible to every child raising up the next generation with exemplary character.

“We’re always looking for volunteers just to add those things that other people have that they can contribute to the learning of kids,” says Hudson.

The Boys and Girls Club is growing, serving the children of the community and encouraging them to stay on the right track.