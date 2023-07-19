Gatesville (FOX 44/KWKT) — For years the Gatesville Boys and Girls Club has nurtured dreams and created a safe haven where children from all walks of life come together to learn, grow and thrive.

“It’s important for kids to have a safe place to go where they feel like their voices can be heard. And they can continue to learn. Even when they’re not at school,” says Lisa Steward, the resale shop director at the Gatesville Boys & Girls Club.



The club’s mission is to offer an exceptional experience empowering each young person who walks through the doors. For Gatesville, the resale shop is an integral part of the club. It helps them alleviate the burden of constant fundraising. Donations to the club have also been frequent



Julie Hudson, the director of the Gatesville Boys and Girls Club says they received a big donation last year, “So we’ve been able to do some upkeep. So all of our good stuff comes from donations.”



Recently the club has renovated its playground, kitchen as well as purchase a couple of new vans.



The club is committed to ensuring all members stay on the path to high school graduation, equipped with a plan for their future.



This summer one of the teen projects involved a version of “A Night at the Museum”.



“So the kids will come alive and play the parts of the Coryell County Museum residents past. And so, it’s really a fun thing. The kids are having a blast with it,” said Hudson.



The Gatesville Boys and Girls Club aims to provide a first class environment where success is accessible to every child, raising up the next generation with exemplary character.