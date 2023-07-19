Gatesville (FOX 44/KWKT) — Since 1881, the Gatesville Messenger has delivered the news to Gatesville residents with a plethora of information on the city’s history and background. The newspaper has saved many of its press treasures dating back to 1936.



“At some point, there were it was a duel between two newspaper publishers,” Gatesville Messenger Operations Manager Janice Velasquez says, “and they shot each other. And it was quite an ordeal. And so eventually the papers merged into one.”



The Messenger’s early history wasn’t without it’s scuffles, but in more recent years the newspaper has found a way to adjust with the times.



“It was around before, you know, internet was such a big thing. And so it’s really crazy to see all the changes that have happened over the years,” Velasquez says, “And some of the technology has really helped us a lot. And some of it, frankly, kind of works against us.”



The Gatesville Messenger has found its niche in producing a weekly paper that focuses solely on local news. The Messenger has witnessed the city’s generosity through reporting local news year after year.



Velasquez says, “When there’s a situation where someone is sick or there has been a problem with someone, you know, maybe they’ve been a death in the family, people will contact the newspaper and say, hey, you know, how can I help? What can I do?”