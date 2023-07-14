MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — What better way is there to cool off other than splashing around at McGregor’s very own splash pad.

Nuzzled between Amsler Park and its Aquatic Center McGregor’s splash pad finally came into fruition early June of this year. Almost after a decade of planning.

Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., children and families, students, and community members spend time in the general Amsler Park area, participating in recreational activities and use the splash pad as a spot to cool off at.

City of McGregor Director of Community Services Cassie Thomas shares why this an enjoyable hub for the community.

“There’s a little bit of something for everybody, depending on what you like and what you want to do. If Amsler Park doesn’t have it, we have four other city parks that do. It’s a fun park and it has a lot of activities in it, so there’s a lot of people that come and go,” says Thomas.

Up the stairs and to the right of the splash pad is the community pool where head lifeguard Carli Evans enjoys working with her peers to keep swimmers safe.

“I want to say from my heart, like this is one of the safest places to come in, to come swim, and have a fun-enjoyable time with the family or with the community itself. And we love to have you all. We love seeing people here and we just want you to come,” says Evans.

If you’re still looking for more activities, there is a shaded disc course around the park, a playground, trails, and a pond, all inclusive to the community.