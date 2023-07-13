McGregor, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Founded in 1882 at two railroad intersections, the city of McGregor has a historic relationship with Amtrak and commercial trains.

Over the years, thousands of people have come and gone traveling miles and miles across the south.

One of those individuals being my late grandmother Mary Gee, who would make frequent trips to El Paso and even visited as far as California using the train.

“Mary Gee, my mother. I would try to tell her, Mom, come on, get on the plane. Oh, no. I’m riding that train. I get to go to restaurant. I get to walk around. I get to sit down, train all the way,” shares daughter Sibrena Sinegal.

For people who have time for a cost efficient adventure, the train can take you to destinations like the Fort Worth Stockyards, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

City of McGregor Director of Community Services Cassie Thomas shares why she believes this station is a treasure.

“The Amtrak here is special to the city because it’s one-of-a-kind of where our, our city was founded through the railroads, and we were founded in this area because of the railroad. And the fact that we still have the station, unmanned, you know, just having the station and having a place for people to stop or to hop on, to go somewhere, it makes it super special here,” says Thomas.

This hidden gem is located in the heart of downtown McGregor and for those who book a ride, there is free parking at the unmanned station.

“If you’ve never done it before, make sure you get onto Amtrak. Take a look at which train you want to hop on, which city you want to go to, and give it a try. It’s a fun, fun day, or a fun weekend, depending on what you’re looking for,” shares Thomas.