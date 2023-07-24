Navasota (FOX 44/KWKT) — Martha’s Bloomers started off as a home and garden store in 2000 and the goal was to bring a unique experience to Navasota. You can find peace and tranquility at Martha’s Bloomers and a teapot turning heads.

The first thing you see is the World’s Largest Teapot. West virginia claims that their teapot is the largest, but store manager Tracy Cerro isn’t sure

The store is named after two cats, Martha and Bloomer. There is also a third cat, Marmalade.

“She is a big orange tabby and she lives here at martha’s and she is currently on a diet, but we sneak her treats and make her happy,” Cerro says.

To make everyone happy, Martha’s Bloomers always has something to do.

“We have a fashion show, ladies night out coming up, wildflower market in October will be a Fall Fest,” Event Coordinator Sarah Fletcher says, “So we’ll have all kinds of fall activities…hoping to get Santa out for Christmas and breakfast with Santa.”

If you need a break from all the shopping and classes Martha’s Bloomers has to offer — do not worry! Cafe Bloomers is here to help. You can schedule a high tea where you get a variety of special tea sandwiches.

Outside the restaurant you can snack on salty treats with Martha’s Bloomers special

savory seasoning created on sight. It is shipped all over the United States for grocery stores or other clients.