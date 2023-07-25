Navasota (FOX 44/KWKT) — Detail, design, and class are all tied into the P.A. Smith Hotel. It’s been in Navasota for nearly 150 years and it recently reopened.

The P.A. Smith Hotel first opened in 1876 under the leadership of Louisa Loftin. She named the hotel after her husband Phillip Aurene Smith and ran it for nearly a decade. The building served in multiple capacities over time until it was left vacant and abandoned.

“It didn’t have water, didn’t have electricity because of the time that it was built. The roof had caved in. The third floor had caved in. There were animals living in here,” according to P.A. Smith Hotel co-owner Janice Scheve.

She and her husband Steve started their project to revitalize the hotel in 2017 to reopen in 2022.

Parts of the historic building like the stone walls were preserved to stay authentic to the original design.

Outside the typical small Texas town look, — hotel manager Payten Timms says they want everyone to feel welcomed and enjoy their time, “You might feel like you’re in England or another country or another place, but then you also feel at home, too. So, it’s kind of that it’s the same feeling of just comfort and comfort and luxury all in one.

The P.A. Smith Hotel has the Louisa Cache Cafe and Boutique for food and shopping. If you look around hidden corners, you can also find a mean drink at Hamer’s Speakeasy.

The hotel has 10 staterooms you can stay in, and all are named after Navasota legends. Each room has multiple amenities, and you can order room service at the hotel’s red board tavern. The hotel also serves as a center for community events.

From New Year’s Eve and Valentines Day parties to whiskey and wine tastings, the hotel has live music, fashion shows, and art fairs to make your time memorable at Navasota’s crown jewel.