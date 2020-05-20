Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Brazil expands use of unproven drug as virus toll rises
Top Stories
Mayor says Mexico City will begin gradual reopening June 1
Ukraine to investigate leaked tapes with ex-president, Biden
WHO: Trump cut to US funds would hit world’s most vulnerable
New York opens the door to small religious gatherings
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Start of NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway delayed by rain
Top Stories
Utah’s Conley waiting for news, like the rest of the NBA
No Q-school and no changes to rosters of LPGA-run circuits
Stephen F. Austin gets postseason bans, forfeits wins
Redskins draft pick from Liberty says he had coronavirus
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
102 total
UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 102 total
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Four new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 102 total
Suspect Arrested, Victim Identified in Waco Shooting
Video
An Angel helps those he could during a fire at the Delta Inn Motel
Video
Man accused of breaking into multiple Robinson homes, taking a shower in one
Trump threatens relief funding for Michigan, Nevada over absentee ballots
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44