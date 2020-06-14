Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) will be moving to a different frequency On July 3rd at 12 PM (Noon). If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you will need to re-scan your television set on July 3rd after 12 PM (Noon) to continue to receive these TV channels. While we are transitioning to our new frequency, KWKT/KYLE is transmitting on a temporary antenna. Some viewers may have difficulty between now and July 3rd receiving our broadcast signal. Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes. For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org