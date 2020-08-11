Skip to content
Court blocks Trump administration abortion rules in Maryland
SEE IT: Nancy Pelosi salon video used to open White House press briefing
White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine
More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
AP source: Cam Newton to be Patriots starting quarterback
NASCAR drivers cautious of COVID-19 as playoffs begin
Stars line up for a chance to play with Brady-led Buccaneers
NHL, players unveil series of anti-racism initiatives
80 new cases
UPDATE: 80 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,629 total
Former Killeen ISD school bus driver found dead
UPDATE: 80 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,629 total
McLennan County Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
Texas DPS tip line to report suspicious activities
Bell County PIO resigns days after starting job
