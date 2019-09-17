Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Trump finds no simple fix in Syria, other world hotspots
UNHCR probes Libya-Malta interception in migrant rescue
Chile protests: Death toll rises to 15 after violent clashes
Ronaldo asks US court to dismiss rape case or OK mediation
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Astros executive apologizes, MLB to conduct interviews
Top Stories
It’s No. 9 Auburn’s turn to face Burrow, No. 2 LSU
Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown dies at age 78
Day: Wisconsin loss doesn’t diminish matchup with Ohio State
The Latest: Trea Turner to lead off for Nats in Game 1
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
Aquilla water supply
Aquilla schools shut down due to water shortage
Trending now
One person in custody, another in the hospital after shooting
Interactive Radar
New Bell County AMR ambulance agreement
Homeless Veterans in Central Texas raising concern
Baylor Scott and White introduces first-in-Texas remote prescription pickup kiosk
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
BLAST OFF
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App