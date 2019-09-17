Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
In Mexico, effeminate Zapata painting draws fury
Photo of sick boy on floor roils British election campaign
Takeaways: Democrats make case in articles of impeachment
Thousands rally around Holocaust survivor in Milan
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
MLB goes swoosh; Nike logos on upper right chest of jerseys
Top Stories
Ravens, 49ers, Saints are top 3 teams in AP Pro32 poll
Ravens’ Jackson shrugs off leg injury, keeps focus on wins
Column: Patriots bring us a new scandal: Spygate 2.0
English clubs on the march again in the Champions League
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
arrest warrants
Arrest warrants served to man suspected of stealing cattle
Trending now
Man with heart failure needs pacemaker for Christmas
Temple Police name officer who shot and killed a man
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Flu Cases on The Rise Across Texas
Six year sentence in trafficking case
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Contest Winners
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events