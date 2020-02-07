Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Boeing hit with 61 safety fixes for astronaut capsule
Vatican halts Mexico abuse prevention mission, cites virus
Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in Missouri presidential primary
UK police arrest 2 men over ‘suspicious’ device found in car
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
NCAA hoops game in Baltimore held in empty gym for COVID-19
Morgan’s mojo: Hurd looks to regain momentum at American Cup
Newman: “Great to be alive” after terrifying Daytona wreck
No. 1 South Carolina women rout Georgia 89-56 in SEC tourney
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
audit
Marlin, Falls County settle dispute over forensic audit
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Livestream
Man dies after Killeen motorcycle accident
EXCLUSIVE: Former Waco ISD superintendent hopeful for redemption
Academy Names Chris Lancaster as Their New Head Football Coach
Video
Gov. Abbott, A.G. Paxton issue joint statement on reports of price-gouging of medical supplies in Texas
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44