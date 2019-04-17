Skip to content
Top Stories
Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed chairman’s speech
Top Stories
Canada halts Hong Kong consulate staff travel after UK case
New Zealand parliament speaker soothes baby as debate rages
North Korea foreign minister calls Pompeo ‘poisonous plant’
Investors hope Powell’s speech offers clarity. But will it?
Top Stories
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Top Stories
Matt Rhule Appreciates Juniors & Seniors
Top Stories
Friday Night Preview: Gatesville Hornets
Aggies Kellen Mond Named to Manning Watch List
Friday Night Preview: China Spring Cougars
US-Australia basketball: Not all in crowd happy with seating
back to school bash
Waco ISD Police Officer Hosts Back-to-School Bash
Improvements coming soon to parks at Tradinghouse Lake
Texas county cuts ties with ‘Live PD’ police TV show
One seriously hurt, one arrested in traffic crash
Driver arrested following crash that killed four year old child
Friday Night Preview: Rosebud Lott
