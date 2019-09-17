balloon release

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Report It
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Gamble pays off for Lieberman, who becomes Israeli kingmaker
Top Stories
Panel approves ban on sale of flavored e-cigs in New York
The Latest: Israeli vote turnout higher than in April
St. Petersburg demonstration protests election violations
Two injured in Mart house fire
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye shows you what to expect for your work week forecast
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has your Labor Day Forecast
Top Stories
Will this week be another hot one? FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has a look at the work week forecast.
FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is anymore rain in the forecast.
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Haaland hits 3 as Liverpool, Chelsea lose in Champs League
Top Stories
Patriots are nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Pro32 poll
Ramsey wants out, doesn’t want to be distraction for Jaguars
2B Kipnis breaks hand, a blow to Indians’ playoff chances
Sex-abuse reports on rise; SafeSport Center seeks more money
Living Local Central Texas
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Livestream
Calendar
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
balloon release
Vigil honors Valley Mills student
Trending now
Livestream
ProFootball Challenge
Waffle Chic takes a classic to a new level
Two injured in Mart house fire
Waco Man Donates to Cold Case Unit
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App