Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Diplomat says he should have seen Ukraine-Biden connection
1 killed in violence near Bolivian fuel plant
Brazil police say cop to blame for 8-year-old girl’s death
Mexico City debates allowing children legal gender change
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
‘Blowout Buckeyes’ may finally be tested in final weeks
Top Stories
Ramsey, Bale send Wales into Euro 2020
Manfred says has broad authority for Astros discipline
Antonio Brown apologizes to Patriots, owner Robert Kraft
Tottenham fires manager Pochettino after 5½ years
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
WATCH: The History of Mass Violence in Texas
2
of
/
2
Bear Ridge Golf Club
Twin Rivers Golf Club sold to local businessman
Trending now
McLennan County traffic stop leads to police discovering bodies in Plano
Privacy Policy
‘Gotcha’ Bikes & Scooters No Longer Coming To Waco
West couple held after kids exposed to heroin, meth, morphine
What are Amanda and Brian Wearing? (Thursday Edition)
Enter to Win our Contests
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events