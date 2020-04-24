bell county salvation army

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Baylor’s Denzel Mims Selected by the New York Jets in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft
Video
Top Stories
Texas A&M’s Madubuike Selected by The Ravens as the 71st Overall Pick the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL Draft
Video
Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot as testing falters
The US economy’s long road to recovery after the pandemic
Video
Gift of the Mask: Cuomo lauds retired farmer’s gesture
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
The Dallas Cowboys Pick Neville Gallimore with the 82nd Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft
Top Stories
Eagles pull off a stunner, draft Jalen Hurts in second round
Coroner: WSU safety Bryce Beekman died of acute intoxication
Baylor’s Denzel Mims Selected by the New York Jets in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft
Video
Texas A&M’s Madubuike Selected by The Ravens as the 71st Overall Pick the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL Draft
Video
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
bell county salvation army
Salvation Army offers drive-thru prayers
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Elementary school students flock to streets for Parkdale Elementary Teacher Parade
Video
Local store owners thankful ‘Retail To-Go’ is now in full swing
Video
New play to be performed over Zoom
Video
Waco ISD introduces new grading guidelines due to COVID-19
Video
McDonald’s delivers food to first responders
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44