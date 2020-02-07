Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Whatawedding for Valentine’s Day 2020
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Home quarantine for travelers buys time as new virus spreads
Palestinian PM: Trump’s Mideast plan ‘will be buried’
Israel’s Gantz vows to form government without Netanyahu
Suspected far-right extremist on Germany’s radar for months
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Swenn Larsson leads, could break Shiffrin-Vlhova dominance
Top Stories
No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball Defeats WVU for 22nd Straight Win
Video
Bears Defeat Nebraska in Walk-Off Fashion, 8-7
Video
MCC Softball Sweeps Northeast Texas
Video
Baylor Softball Advances to Getterman Classic Finals With Pair of Wins on Saturday
Video
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
BlackHistoryMonth.
‘Unity in The Community’ Event Brings Out Dozens
Trending now
Skimmer found at Waco gas station
UPDATE: Two dead, two hospitalized in Burleson County oil field explosion
Video
Killeen Police looking for suspect in bank robbery
Possible new high school coming to Waco ISD
Video
Arrest of former Killeen City Council candidate caught on camera
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44