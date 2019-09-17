Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Algeria approves 23 presidential candidates for Dec. 12 vote
Vaping devices now being accepted on Drug Take Back Day
Pope closes out Amazon synod that enraged conservatives
Separatists rally in Barcelona for release of prisoners
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Ashleigh Barty set for 1st WTA Finals appearance in China
Top Stories
Elliott blows engine in opening minutes of playoff practice
Texas Online Overtime: Week 9
Former Vonn coach helps Robinson, 17, beat Shiffrin in GS
Woods shoots 64 to take 2-stroke lead at Zozo Championship
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
boil notice
Parts of Belton under Boil Order
Trending now
Waco Firm Proposing Big Plans For Historic Cotton Belt Bridge
Facing Forward: Carolyn Thomas 15 Years Later
What is Amanda Wearing? (Friday Edition)
Tickets sold for fake music event in Waco
Recuperating Sanders says he may slow down campaigning pace
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Waco Firm Proposing Big Plans For Historic Cotton Belt Bridge
Facing Forward: Carolyn Thomas 15 Years Later
What is Amanda Wearing? (Friday Edition)
Tickets sold for fake music event in Waco
Recuperating Sanders says he may slow down campaigning pace