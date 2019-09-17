Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Trump calls for China to investigate Bidens
Top Stories
Aid ship captain slams EU for outsourcing migrant rescues
Twin births in US now going down, at lowest level in decade
Dutch police arrest suspect in slaying of witness’ lawyer
Pope names anti-Mafia prosecutor to court as scandal swirls
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has herniated disk in back
Top Stories
Italian soccer authorities unveil new anti-racism measures
Labor union wants inspections at Tokyo Olympic venues
MLB average attendance down 1.7%, hurt by losing teams
A look at all 16 possible World Series matchups
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
botham jean
Forgiveness and protests mark the end of the Amber Guyger trial
Trending now
ProFootball Challenge
Vacant apartment up in flames
New Harker Heights High School principal announced
Military sees frustrating trend as suicides spike
Television Personality Jenny Anchondo talks about new series
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App