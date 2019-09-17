Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Emails: NAACP leader chided women who made harassment claim
Venezuelan politicians resort to virtual lawmaking
Rescuers free entangled humpback whale off California coast
Fifth fired Google worker files federal labor complaint
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
49ers look to rebound from loss, keep control of NFC race
Top Stories
Kluber joins hometown Rangers, leaves ‘ace’ talk to others
Lions retain GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia for 2020
Saints QB Brees in vintage form as playoffs approach
ESPN reaches settlement on harassment lawsuit
Living Local
Features
Santa Tracker
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
brazos security
Is your home as secure as you think?
Trending now
Livestream
Arrest made in Saturday Temple stabbing
Astros fans keeping the faith, including Mattress Mack
RV resort proposed to Waco City Council
Cove man charged with injury to his wife
Enter to Win our Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events