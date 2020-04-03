cancelled trip

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing
Video
Top Stories
AP Sources: Shipping tycoon helps Venezuela in quest for gas
Anick Jesdanun, longtime AP technology writer, dies at 51
Search underway for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson
Gov. Abbott: Texas prepared, improving hospital capacity and PPE as demand increases
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
UIL Extends Suspension of Activities Due to COVID-19
Top Stories
Wickens hopes iRace will be 1st step back on IndyCar journey
Highlights From Home: Billy Lemay
UMHB’s Hannah Holt Makes Dave Campbell’s Women’s All-Texas D-3 Team
UMHB’s Sam Moore Makes Dave Campbell’s All-Texas D-3 Team
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
cancelled trip
“This money belongs to them!” COVID-19 forces the cancellation of Riesel Senior class trip
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
“This money belongs to them!” COVID-19 forces the cancellation of Riesel Senior class trip
Video
Killeen ISD makes changes to Grab & Go Meals
Video
McDonald’s delivers food to first responders
Man accused of trying to bite officers, take Taser
Leon County issues Shelter in Place directive
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
“This money belongs to them!” COVID-19 forces the cancellation of Riesel Senior class trip
Video
Killeen ISD makes changes to Grab & Go Meals
Video
McDonald’s delivers food to first responders
Man accused of trying to bite officers, take Taser
Leon County issues Shelter in Place directive