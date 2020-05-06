cancels classes

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Expert: Murder Hornets could survive North American winters
Video
Top Stories
Virus could set back tuberculosis fight by several years
Astronomers find closest black hole to Earth, hints of more
5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus
Polish presidential election in chaos with only 4 days to go
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Spanish soccer players return to training camps, get tested
Top Stories
The Latest: Russia plans to start testing athletes again
Pro Football Hall of Fame teams with Project Isaiah
Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will wear uniform No. 1
Baylor’s Cooper Dossey Is Taking a Fresh Approach to His Game After His Season Was Cut Short
Video
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
cancels classes
TEEX cancels 2020 fire schools
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Ex-convicts excluded from business aid loans
Video
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Valley Mills Vineyards reopens for business
Video
Gov. Abbott: Salons can reopen May 8, manufacturers and gyms can reopen May 18
Video
Cities and counties in Texas that require people to wear a mask in public
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44