Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Russia: Evacuation advised for village near rocket explosion
Top Stories
2 Ebola patients in Congo “cured” with drugs, say doctors
Revisiting Gov. Abbott’s 2018 re-election campaign
Pew survey: 60% in US hold dim view of China amid trade war
UN urges reluctant EU nations to help stranded migrants
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
Top Stories
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Top Stories
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
15-year-old American Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry
Top Stories
ESPN’s Rodriguez: Personal items stolen from rental SUV
Indians top BoSox 6-5 on Santana walk-off, 1st in AL Central
From Bremond to The Big Lights of College Station
Friday Night Preview: Midway
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
cedric marks
Prosecutors to seek Death Penalty for Cedric Marks
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests