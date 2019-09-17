Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Chile: Plane that vanished en route to Antarctica found
Christmas cards collected for jailed Hong Kong protesters
German doctor fined again over abortion advertising ban
Texas rancher develops app to track cattle herd
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program
Top Stories
Justice Department charges 10 former NFL players with defrauding the league’s health care benefit program
Sherman, Jenkins among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award
Bournemouth in free fall as fairy-tale journey hits problems
Cousin showdown: Ryan, McGlinchey meet for 1st time in NFL
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
CEFCO
Overnight CEFCO robbery
Trending now
Current Contests
City of Temple hosts annual Christmas Parade
Overnight CEFCO robbery
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Are you ready for some comedy?
Enter to Win our Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events